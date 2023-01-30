Jane Foster Wields Mjolnir with Iron Studios New Mighty Thor Statue Iron Studios is back with a new and fantastic assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues like the arrival of the storm with the Mighty Thor

Lightning strikes Iron Studios as the adventure of Thor: Love and Thunder comes to life once again. Releasing as part of their popular 1/10 Art Scale line, Jane Foster becomes The Mighty Thor. The Marvel Cinematic Universe leaps off the screen with this electrifying statue that stands 11.4" tall as the God of Thunder holds her hammer up high. This hand-painted statue is loaded with detail, bringing the like of the actress and Thor right off the screen. Two different head sculpts are included, with Thor helmeted and an unmasked Jane Foster sculpt, both with incredible detail. From the Rocky terrain to her flowing cape, this statue is a must-have collectible for any Thor or Love and Thunder fan. Jane Foster comes to life for $159.99 and is set for a Q3 2023 release date. Pre-orders have already arrived right here, and be sure to snag up other Love and Thunder statues to finish your collection.

Bring Home the Thunder with The Mighty Thor: Jane Foster

"Wielding the magic hammer Mjølnir repaired, the mysterious figure of an Asgardian warrior, with the looks of a thunder goddess. Appears on the battlefield to save the inhabitants of New Asgard.village in Norway from the evil Gorr, the God Butcher. Using armor with a winged helmet that hides her true identity, the brave hero surprises her old love, the God of Thunder, by revealing her face and uniting her new powers against the villain."

"After many adventures in space next to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor returns to Earth and his people, now living in New Asgard in Norway, to protect them from the infamous Gorr, the God Butcher, a new and fearsome villain that seeks revenge, and wishes to eliminate all the gods in the universe. To face him, the son of Odin will have the help of his rocky alien friend Korg, the Asgardian queen and warrior Valkyrie, and an unexpected ally, the Mighty Thor, his old girlfriend Jane Foster that shows up wielding his Mjølnir hammer repaired and transformed into the goddess of thunder."