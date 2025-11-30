Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, star wars

Jazwares Unveils New Star Wars Micro Ghost (Secret Mission) Set

Take on the Galaxy with Jazwares as they expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with new special edition sets.

Article Summary Jazwares releases the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost (Secret Mission) playset for collectors and fans.

The set features the Ghost starship, Phantom Shuttle, two Y-Wings, and ten micro figures from Star Wars: Rebels.

Inspired by Mon Mothma's daring escape and key Star Wars moments, the set lets fans recreate iconic scenes.

Includes lights, sound, flight stand, and special docking features for immersive Star Wars play and display.

In Andor Season 2, Star Wars fans witnessed a turning point for Mon Mothma after the brutal Ghorman Massacre, a violent Imperial crackdown that forces her hand. In episode 9, Mon delivers a defiant speech in the Senate condemning the Empire, denouncing Emperor Palpatine, and calling the regime's actions genocidal. That act brands her a traitor and forces her into flight, igniting the spark that transforms disparate resistance cells into a more unified Rebellion. Her escape, aided by Cassian Andor, leads to a handoff to other rebel operatives.

From there, lore from Star Wars: Rebels takes over: in the episode "Secret Cargo," Mon is transported aboard the starship Ghost alongside the Ghost crew and Gold Squadron. Jazwares has now captured that iconic scene with the new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost (Secret Mission) set. The set will include a 15" Ghost starship, two 7.5" Y-Wings, and a 6" Phantom Shuttle, with ten 1" micro figures, featuring the entire Star Wars: Rebels team. The ship will also feature a flight stand, as well as lights and sound, bringing the start of the Rebellion right to your collection. Fans can purchase the Secret Mission Ghost set right now on the Jazwares Vault for $115.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost (Secret Mission)

"Recreate this pivotal operation or assign brand new missions with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost (Secret Mission). This bundle is packed with kid-friendly action features to help boys and girls (8+) discover the excitement of the STAR WARS galaxy."

"Ignite your imagination with four unique starships: 15-inch Ghost (Secret Mission) with motion and button activated lights, battle damage scoring, and unique interior deco, 6-inch Phantom Shuttle, 7.5-inch GOLD LEADER'S Y-WING, and 7.5-inch GOLD THREE'S Y-WING with exclusive deco. The three smaller ships can securely dock with the Ghost with the Y-wings attached to its right and left airlocks and Phantom Shuttle above its engines. It also includes a Flight Display Stand that allows you to showcase the Ghost with all three ships attached."

