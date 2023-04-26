Jazwares Unveils Star Wars Micro The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Take flight with Jazwares as they unveil their latest Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron release with the N-1 Starfighter

Just when you thought you had seen enough of The Mandalorian's new N-1 Starfighter, it has become pocket size. Jazwares has unveiled that the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron is getting a new addition. The N-1 Starfighter is racing on in as their latest release that captures all the magic details from the hit Star Wars show. Jazwares has included a mini Din Djarin in his Beskar armor figure as well, and the starfighter will feature an opening cockpit and landing gear. While a mini Grogu is not included, he is featured in his custom made seat. The Mandalorian fans will be able to take Mando and Grogu on plenty of new adventures with this nicely recreated 5" ship. The N-1 Starfighter Micro Galaxy Squadron is priced should be around $16.99, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, the ship can be found here.

The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Has Landed

"Race through Beggar's Canyon with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 5-inch vehicle is based on the NABOO fighter that Din Djarin rebuilt to replace the RAZOR CREST. Fly at full throttle with an opening cockpit, retractable landing gear, and Grogu, attached inside the bubble canopy. Vehicle also includes articulated 1-inch Din Djarin (Beskar) micro figure accessory, compatible with any STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Collect The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter and pilot something wizard. Officially licensed STAR WARS product from Jazwares. Ages 8+"