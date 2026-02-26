Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Jazwares

Jazwares Vault Exclusive Five Nights at Freddy's Endo-01 Set Arrives

Jazwares returns to the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s with a new Endo-01 (Classic Freddy and Shadow Freddy) set

Jazwares is opening up its Vault to deliver a brand new Five Nights at Freddy's collectible figure set. This set features an Endo-01 skeleton that can fit either a standard Freddy or a Shadow Freddy costume. The Endo-01 is a bare-bones endoskeleton seen in the original Five Nights at Freddy's game, created by Scott Cawthon. This creepy robot appears in the Parts & Service room at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Unlike the main animatronics, Endo-01 has no costume suit, but is just a metallic robotic frame with glowing eyes and an exposed jaw. Although mostly inactive, it can occasionally appear at the player's office door as a rare hallucination-like event. Collectors can customize their own Freddy with the included parts, allowing for a standard Freddy Fazbear or the iconic supernatural entity known as Shadow Freddy. Bring the horrors of this infamous pizzeria to life with this exclusive Jazwares Vault release, now available for pre-order for $30 with a November 2026 release.

Five Nights at Freddy's (Classic Freddy and Shadow Freddy)

"Look out for two looks of Freddy with this Endo-01! Based on the haunted animatronic from Five Nights at Freddy's, this 6-inch endoskeleton features 20+ points of articulation and two sets of Freddy parts: Classic Freddy and the Vault exclusive Shadow Freddy. Assemble each set on the endoskeleton to build either Classic Freddy or Shadow Freddy and recreate your favorite jumpscares. The figure also includes glow-in-the-dark eyes."

"First appearing in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, this shadow variant of Freddy Fazbear is a total mystery. Mostly limited to cameos and easter eggs throughout the series, his origins remain unclear, even if his intentions are darkly apparent. This exclusive Vault pack comes with a 6-inch endoskeleton and can be used to hold parts from both Classic Freddy and Shadow Freddy. Build each or mix and match to create your own unique haunting!"

