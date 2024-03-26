Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, john wick

John Wick: Chapter 2 Legends in 3D Bust Revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new releases as they enter the world of John Wick with an impressive Legends in 3D statue

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts a John Wick: Chapter 2 - 3D bust.

Keanu Reeves's likeness, detailed suit, and tattoo featured.

Limited to 1000 pieces, each with a certificate of authenticity.

Available Q4 2024 for $200, pre-orders now at Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled its latest masterpiece, which is a stunning Legends in 3D Bust featuring the return of a legendary assassin. John Wick is back and faithfully brought to life from John Wick: Chapter 2 as he must repay a debt. This intricately detailed collectible captures the essence of John Wick's character with remarkable precision, featuring the likeness of Keanu Reeves with a slick Wick haircut, beard, and suit. At the base of this statue is a nicely crafted stand that showcases Mr. Wick's Latin tattoo, which reads, "Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat, "Fortune favors the bold."

Coming in at 10" tall, the Baba Yaga is ready to fully step into the world of assassins for this release, which will be pretty limited. John Wick Legends in 3D will get a limited edition size of 1000 pieces and will be individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity. If you are looking for a 1/2 scale bust of John Wick for your collection, then look no further, as Gentle Giant Ltd. has exactly what you need. Mr. Wick comes out of retirement in Q4 2024 for $200, and pre-orders are live online and at Local Comic Book Stores.

John Wick: Chapter 2 – Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! John Wick is a legend in the assassin community, and now he's a Legend in 3D! This ½ scale bust of the man they call Baba Yaga measures approximately 10 inches tall atop a pillar base, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Emblazoned on its base is John Wick's tattoo, "Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat" – "Fortune favors the bold." It is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!