Join the New Unparalleled Universe Campaign for Odious: The Soldier

Unparalleled Universe is back with a brand new Kickstarter campaign as they debut a new set of original action figures

This original Bigfoot-inspired figure comes with soft goods, six heads, extra hands, and a rifle

Created by Wade Merrick, Odious enriches action figure collections with unique lore and rich detail

The crowdfunding goal is $170,000 with the campaign ending December 6, 2025—pledge now to support

Odious: The Soldier, from Unparalleled Universe, is the following 1:12-scale action figure that was built for fans who crave originality, detail, and lore. Unlike typical licensed figures, the Soldier is part of the new Kickstarter campaign to add more figures of the original character Odious to life. Behind the figure is Unparalleled Universe, the brainchild of toy reviewer-turned-creator Wade Merrick. His new brand thrives on original characters, such as Odious: The Living Curse and The Cowboy, adding a new series of collectible figures to fans' growing collections. The first 1/12 scale figure was a big success, and this latest campaign is adding more to his mythos, like him entering the battlefield as a soldier of war.

Odius: The Soldier gives the Bigfoot-inspired monsters some soft goods military fatigues and a removable belt. He also comes with six interchangeable heads, extra hands, and a rifle. This is a pretty impressive figure that can truly enhance your Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe, or Operation Monster Force collection. Unparalled Universe has already launched its crowdfunding campaign, which is set to end on December 6, 2025. The goal is $170,000 to kick off production, so be sure to go check out the Kickstarter now to keep the legend of Odius alive.

Unparalled Universe – Odious: The Soldier 1/12 Figure

"Two years ago, the Unparalleled Universe team completed a successful Kickstarter campaign for our original character- ODIOUS: THE LIVING CURSE!!! Odious landed in the hands of fans in July/August of 2024 and was a massive success! The figure was embraced and loved by the action figure community and we were blown away by the reaction. So now we are back with 2 new versions! These new version are built on the same super articulated body as Odious Version 1. Both versions will come dressed in new soft goods clothing, new head sculpts, weapons and other additional accessories!"

Army Odious will include the following:

(Qty:6) Heads

(Qty:6 ) Sets of Hands

(Qty:1) Rifle

(QTY:1) Sculpted Pouches and Belt

All New Soft Goods

(Qty:1) Pants

(Qty:1) Shirt

(Qty:1) Jacket

