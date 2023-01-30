Josie and the Pussycats Rock Out with Mezco Toyz New 5 Points Release Mezco Toy kicks off their first 5 Points figure set for 2023 as Josie and the Pussycats are back and ready to bring the house down

Mezco Toyz has announced that Josie and the Pussycats are taking to the stage once again! Coming to life right out of the world of Archie Comics the Pussycats have arrived at Mezco 5 Points collectibles line. Each figure features 5 points of articulation, retro inspired detail, and this set is jam-packed with goodies. Collectors will acquire all three Josie and the Pussycats band members with Josie, Melody, and Valerie. Each member is in their pop band cat outfit and the 5 Points set will come with instruments along with a stage for them to play on. Archie Comics fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and the set comes in at $55. It will be curious to see if more 5 Points Archie Comics sets will arrive later on from Mezco. Until then, pre-orders for the Josie and the Pussycats set are live right here with a December 2023 release.

Rock Out with Josie and the Pussycats Once Again

"Straight from the pages of the Archie series, 5 Points present Josie and the Pussycats! Get ready to rock out! This boxed set contains 3 figures, a range of accessories, and a retro play set diorama that recreates the Pussycats' iconic stage! Josie and the Pussycats featured an all-girl pop band that toured the world with their entourage, getting mixed up in all sorts of adventures and mysteries."

THE 5 POINTS JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Josie – the level-headed leader and co-founder of the Pussycats who is known for being cool, calm, and collected during moments of chaos. Josie comes with a pair of interchangeable arms so that she can hold her signature instrument, a guitar.

Melody – the bubbly and sometimes absent-minded cofounder of the Pussycats who is known for speaking in a sing-song voice. Melody comes with a pair of interchange arms and legs so that she can sit and play her signature instrument, the drums.

Valerie – the main songwriter of the Pussycats who is known for being quick-tempered. Valerie comes with a pair of interchangeable arms so that she can hold her signature instruments, tambourines.

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) pair of interchangeable Josie arms

One (1) guitar

One (1) pair of interchangeable Melody arms

One (1) pair of interchangeable Melody legs

One (1) drum set

One (1) pair of interchangeable Valerie arms

Two (2) tambourines

Three (3) display bases

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, poseable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points Josie and the Pussycats Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."