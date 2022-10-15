Judge Dredd's Judge Anderson with Lawmaster Arrives from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys Judge Dredd 1/18 scale figure line is still going strong, and a new deluxe set has arrived. Judge Anderson is back, and this time, she is getting bundled together with the infamous Lawmaster motorcycle. This seems to be just a rerelease for Anderson, but it is nice to see a second Lawmaster bike set arrive for the 2000 A.D. line. I am sure if more Judges arrive from Hiya Toys in the future, the same type of deluxe sets will happen for them too. Judge Anderson will come in at 4" tall, she features her design right off the pages of the 2000 A.D. comic book, and come with her Lawgiver and daystick truncheon. On top of that, the MKII Lawmaster bike does feature spinning wheels as well as headlights and a computer screen that light-up. Judge Dredd collectors will be able to snag up one of these sets for $69.99 with a May 2023 release date. Pre-orders are already live online here and can also be secured at your Local Comic Book Store as it is a PX Previews exclusive.

A New Judge Dredd Lawmaster Deluxe Set Races On In

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Even a psychic cop who can ride the astral plain has to get from point A to B. Hiya Toys and Rebellion are proud to unveil the latest 1/18 scale PREVIEWS Exclusive action figure set of Judge Anderson & Lawmaster MK II! With its twin bike cannons The Lawmaster is ready to blow away perps with Judge Anderson at the wheel. Judge Anderson figure stands about 4″ tall and features 16 points of articulation, shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, utility belt, Lawgiver and daystick truncheon. The gorgeously crafted MK II Lawmaster bike comes with turning wheels and a turnable front section, while the headlights and computer screen can be illuminated!"