Jurassic Park Robert Muldoon Arrives at Mattel's Hammond Collection

The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection is getting yet another new release as a new human joins the line. We are still staying in the original Jurassic Park trilogy for this release as the popular Game Warden Robert Muldoon has arrived. Before his demise at the hands of the parks Velociraptors, Muldoon was an asset to get off the island. His dedication and fear of the Raptors made sure no more people died, and now you can capture some fun poses with the already released Hammond Collection Velociraptors.

Jurassic Park's Robert Muldoon will come in at 3.75" and will size perfectly with Mattel's deadly Dinos. This Game Warden is an essential part of the original cast, so it is nice to see them finishing off the cast, besides John Hammond. I am curious who else Mattel will make for this line, like Dr. Woo and Dennis Nedry or if they will be crazy enough to give us some 1992 Jeep Saharas vehicles. Either way, collectors can find the Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Robert Muldoon right here for pre-order at $14.99 and set for a November 2022 release. Stay tuned for more JP figures like the recently revealed Concavenator and Jurassic Park III Male Velociraptor also dropping this month.

"Discover the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise captured in The Hammond Collection, named for Jurassic Park's founder and setting a new standard for dinosaur collectables, including this classic Robert Muldoon. With premium touches, this 3.75 inch scale figure represents the Game Warden from the original Jurassic Park movie and will delight collectors with 16 articulated joints including wrists and double knee joints. This figure is ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status. Other Hammond Collection human and dinosaur characters are available at the same scale, each sold separately and subject to availability."