Jurassic Park Velociraptor's Are on the Hunt with Iron Studios

Iron Studios has slowly but surely bringing the world of Jurassic Park to life with its Jurassic Park Icons line. This statue series features miniature versions of the legendary dinosaurs on stylized bases with the films logo. All of the same realistic detail is captured here but for a fraction of the price as some of these larger statues out there. I looks like Iron Studios has uncaged some new Dinos, as the Velociraptor pen has been unlocked with not one but two statues heading our way. Two Velociraptors come to life right off the screen, with two distinct sculpts for each. All of the detail you love from the Jurassic Park film is faithfully recreated here, and these gals come in at a whopping $3.7" tall! Both Jurassic Park Velociraptors are priced at $49.99 each, set for a Q3 2023 release date, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other dino statues arriving from Iron Studios as well, with the Dilophosaurus, T-Rex, and some pretty intense dynamic dioramas.

These Clever Girls are Perfect for Any Jurassic Park Fan

"Hidden in the kitchen of the Visitor Center from Jurassic Park, John Hammond's grandchildren see the claw of a predator knocking on the floor next to the table where they are hiding…A memorable scene from 1993 that still causes goosebumps, where Steven Spielberg and Stan Winston Studios have shown us how dangerous and intelligent velociraptors are. One of the most popular dinosaurs in Jurassic Park's cinematographic media, they have a huge role in every movie."

"Frequently seen hunting in packs, which is believed they've done in real life, Velociraptors are portrayed as being highly intelligent and capable of setting traps and communicating with other members of the pack. Iron studios bring this iconic predator, presenting the statue "Velociraptor A & B – Jurassic Park Icons", scenting their prey."