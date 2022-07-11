Jurassic World: Dominion Blue and Beta Arrive at Beast Kingdom

Jurassic World: Dominion was a pretty good dinosaur action flick and was filled withs poem great moments. It was a fun way to end the Jurassic World series while bringing in the legacy characters for one more story. I really loved the dynamic of the Velociraptor Blue, and Owen Grady and Dominion did right by them in the end. One of the more interesting aspects of the film was Blue's baby Beta, and how it came to be. Beast Kingdom is paying tribute to this raptor and her baby with a new D-Stage statue. Coming in at 6" tall, the Jurassic World: Dominion duo are together and displayed on a snowy display base. Both dinosaurs are nicely detailed feating textures skin yellow eyes, and both posed in nice stances. Beast Kingdom made sure to capture this dynamic duo perfectly here and Jurassic World fans will want one in their collection. The Diorama Stage 121 Jurassic World: Dominion Blue & Beta statue is priced at $44.99. The statue is set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Jurassic World is ready to take over your screens on last time, with Beast Kingdom also applying its specially trained development team for a one of a kind diorama launch! The D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dream' collection from Beast Kingdom is ready to roar its way onto a desk near you with the release of the Jurassic World collection of dioramas! Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie from the 90s introduced cinema goers to realistic depictions of dinosaurs, fans have enjoyed exciting stories of survival unlike any other! Now with the final installment in the series ready to smash into your local cinema, Beast Kingdom is ready to celebrate with fans the awesome series that has defined a generation. So strap on your backpacks and start the journey with the release of two dinosaur dioramas from the latest movie!"

"Diorama Stage-121-Jurassic World: Dominion-Blue & Beta – Fusing the old and the new in this last movie from the Jurassic World trilogy, a character that has been beloved is the velociraptor Blue, now with a little baby by his side called Beta! Standing on a snowy mound, the lush forest landscape is a perfect setting to find our new and old characters in!"