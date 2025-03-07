Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic world

Jurassic World: Dominion Therizinosaurus Iron Studios Statue Revealed

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of the Therizinosaurus from Jurassic World: Dominion

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils Therizinosaurus statue from Jurassic World Dominion, featuring stunning detail and accuracy.

The herbivorous dinosaur made its franchise debut, showcasing massive claws and a territorial nature.

The statue captures its iconic scene with Claire hiding, boasting an 11" height and two head sculpts.

Available for pre-order at $405, with payment plans and a December 2025 release date.

The Therizinosaurus made its Jurassic Park franchise debut in Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. This surely brought a lesser-known but terrifying dinosaur to the big screen that no one was expecting. Unlike its predatory counterparts, the Therizinosaurus is an herbivore, but it features massive claws that come in at over three feet long. It is also very territorial, meaning that it might not eat meat, but it will surely remove any threat in its area, making it a deadly creature to encounter. While hiding in a swamp, one of our Jurassic World heroes, Claire, is forced to remain motionless as the Therizinosaurus. Iron Studios has captured this eerie and terrifying moment with a new Jurassic World 1/10 Art Scale statue.

While the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are more theme park attractions than anything else, the Therizinosaurus was still a real dinosaur with very close similarities. Iron Studios nicely captures its feathery exterior here, including two head sculpts, one of which is watching the water, where a hidden Claire is featured underneath. This 11 "tall statue features an impressive amount of detail and comes with a $405 price tag. Pre-orders are already live, with payment plans being offered and a December 2025 release date.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!