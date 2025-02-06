Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Kamen Rider

Kamen Rider No. 1 Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure & Cyclone

Kamen Rider is racing on into Hot Toys as a new set of 1/6 scale figures are on the way featuring the Cyclone and Rider No. 1

Article Summary Discover the new Hot Toys' 1/6 scale Kamen Rider No. 1 figure set with the iconic Cyclone bike.

Legendary Kamen Rider No. 1 comes alive with detailed grasshopper-inspired suit and LED helmet.

Includes Fujioka Hiroshi's likeness with swappable hands, belt buckles, and display base.

Pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles, with release set for June 2026.

Kamen Rider No. 1, also known as Takeshi Hongo, is the first Kamen Rider to debut in the Japanese TV series Kamen Rider back in 1971. Created by Shotaro Ishinomori, Hongo was a brilliant scientist and motorcycle racer who was captured by the evil Shocker organization and transformed into a cyborg warrior. However, he would go on to break free from their control and vowed to fight against Shocker! Hot Toys is now bringing this legendary warrior to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure set. Rider No. 1 is racing on in with his infamous Cyclone bike for an impressive figure set. With his grasshopper-inspired suit, Hot Toys was sure to pack in tons of detail here with a faithful, genuine leather suit.

This 1/6 scale figure will also feature an LED helmet and belt along with an unmasked head sculpt featuring the likeness of Kamen Rider actor Fujioka Hiroshi. The figure set will come with swappable hands and belt buckles, a display base, and a ridable Cyclone bike that also has LED features. The Shocker organization will not know what hit them with this impressive release. Pre-orders are already live with a single and bundle Kamen Rider release on Sideshow Collectibles at $280 or $550 with a June 2026 release.

Hot Toys Unveils Kamen Rider No. 1 and Cyclone Set

"Kamen Rider, famous for its special filming style "Tokusatsu," is a world renowned Japanese television series that tells a story of a masked, grasshopper-like hero. Throughout the Rider's adventure fighting against the main antagonist, Shocker, this motorcycle-riding cyborg has a Rider Machine, Cyclone, a personal bike to support him. Today, motorcycle combat has become nostalgic for Rider fans, as the dynamic interactions generated in the fights were unique and more prevalent in the past."

"Expanding one-sixth scale heroes and gadgets collection of Kamen Rider with fine quality, Sideshow and Hot Toys is presenting a collectible set of Kamen Rider No. 1 and Cyclone for fans out there! This sixth-scale figure showcases a masterfully sculpted head of Fujioka Hiroshi as Hongo Takeshi, complete with separate rolling eyeballs, alongside the iconic grasshopper-like helmet of "Kamen Rider," which features LED light-up eyes. This allows fans to recreate scenes from the TV series."

