Killer Klowns Kicking Off New Trick Or Treat Studios Figure Line

Killer Klowns From Outer Space will have the honor of kicking off a new figure line from Trick or Treat Studios. They have been pushing hard into the collectibles game these last couple of years, including a line of 12-inch, high-end figures of characters like Michael Myers and Art the Clown. Now, they enter the figure game with a new 8-inch line called Scream Greats, which will feature great sculpting and detail work but limit the articulation like the old Movie Maniacs line from McFarlane Toys. First up are the three most famous Killer Klowns- Shorty, Slim, and Fatso. Each runs $34.99, and these first figures should ship in August. Future releases include Candyman, Michael Myers, Pumpkinhead, and Farmer Vincent. Check them out below, and preorder right here.

Killer Klowns, Halloween, Candyman…Good Start

"Trick or Treat Studios is proud to present the all-new official Killer Klowns From Outer Space action figures as part of our Scream Greats Series 1 Collection! Scream Greats features iconic characters from some of our favorite cinematic masterpieces! Each highly detailed figure is in an 8-inch scale and will be perfect for display in any collection. Shop our Scream Greats Figure Collection 1 for Fatso, Slim, Shorty & More! Includes: 8" Scale Slim Klown Figure with Cotton Candy Gun Accessory Packaged on a backer card with a plastic blister."

I actually like that they are going with less articulation with these. Not all of those old Movie Maniacs figures were great, but what sets them apart now is the exact reason they decided to not break up the sculpt. I hope they get an Art The Clown out quickly and maybe some other lesser-known or cult classic films that we otherwise may not get from a NECA.