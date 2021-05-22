Aquaman Rises to The Surface With New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is traveling DC Comics fans back to the 1990s as they reveal their newest 1/10 scale superhero statue. Aquaman is back, but this time he is featuring his 90's comic run appearance. With longer hair, beard, hook hand, and shirtless costume design, this bad boy is ready to kick ass and take names. Iron Studios also brings the Kraken up from the depths assisting Aquaman on his journey. The statue stands10.2 inches tall and is highly detailed, making it a perfect collectible for any fan of the King of the Seven Seas. Each Iron Studios statue is hand-painted and limited edition making the price of $199.99 quite understandable. The King is set to release in the late summer of 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure theirs here.

"The King of the Seas in the 90s style, by Iron Studios! The fury of the ocean waves is represented on a base, where the powerful tentacles of a mythological Kraken, submissive to the command of their master, emerge. Like the Greek god Poseidon, he advances between the waters indicating his objective with a cybernetic prosthesis, shaped like a harpoon, which replaced his left hand lost in combat."

"Iron Studios presents its "Aquaman Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – DC Comics – Iron Studios" statue, with the King of the Sea wearing his gladiator armguard, with a beard and long hair and a more rude stance, which is reflected in his countenance, as in the comics of the 1990s, created by the cult writer Peter David, who implemented several characteristics that served as inspiration in the movie version of the hero, and that made him one of the most revered heroes of the modern DC universe, captivating a whole new generation of fans."