King Daredevil Comes to Hasbro with New Marvel Knight Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Elektra and Daredevil have stepped away from the Streets of New York and Hell's Kitchen to end the reign of The Fist. This deadly mission has changed both heroes, and Daredevil has even donned a new costume for his latest Marvel Comics story. Hasbro has just revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2023 that King Daredevil will be getting his very own Marvel Legends figure. Releasing as part of their upcoming Marvel Knight wave, King Daredevil faithfully comes to life right from the pages of Marvel Comics. Matt Murdock will stop at nothing o stop the Fist, and he comes with his batons (cane) and dual spear. This is one figure Marvel Knights fans will not want to miss, and pre-orders are arriving right at 5 PM EST on HasbroPulse.com and at most major retailers. Be on the lookout for other members of this Marvel Legends wave with Blade, Clea, Lady Bullseye, and build the Mindless One.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). Having gained superhuman senses after losing his sight, Matt Murdock protects Hell's Kitchen as an attorney by day, and the hero Daredevil by night. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Daredevil figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil comics as the leader of the ninja team the Fist! Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

