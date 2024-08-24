Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, godzilla, kong

King Kong Rises with New Godzilla x Kong Statue from Diamond

Diamond Select Toys is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including Kong right from the Monsterverse

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a new Deluxe Gallery Diorama featuring King Kong from Monsterverse's Godzilla x Kong.

Standing 9" tall, Kong's statue showcases remarkable details like scars, sculpted fur, and fierce head sculpt.

The statue's base depicts Hollow Earth, highlighting Kong's mighty stance among green crystals and rocky terrain.

Pre-order the Godzilla X Kong statue for $85 online or at local comic book stores, available June 2025.

King Kong is one of cinema's most iconic creatures, and he made his debut back in 1933 with the film King Kong. Over the decades, Kong has become a symbol of misunderstood monsters and made his made his debut inside Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse with Kong: Skull Island. Since then, this Titan has dominated the screen, talking to foes like Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and even King Skar in the latest film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Now, Diamond Select Toys is continuing to bring these monsters to life with a brand new Deluxe Gallery Diorama.

Releasing alongside Godzilla, Kong is back and ready to become king with this impressive PVC statue that comes in at 9" tall. This ancient and powerful force has become, one of the last hopes for humanity and must put his beef with Godzilla aside to save the planet from the reign of Skar. Depicted on a Hollow Earth display base, Kong is nicely sculpted with scars, incredible head sculpt, and sculpted fur that brings this mighty ape to life. Pre-orders for the soon-to-be king from The New Empire has his new Deluxe Gallery Diorama already live online for $85. Fans can also reserve one at their Local Comic Book Store, and he is set to arrive in June 2025.

The King of Hollow Earth Gets New Godzilla x Kong Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The King of the Jungle is here, and he's awesome! Standing approximately 9 inches tall, Kong takes his place in the Gallery Diorama line of PVC statues, surrounded by green crystals on a rocky base. Based on his appearance in Godzilla X Kong and made of high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra! Also available: Godzilla!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!