Kingdom Hearts Riku Joins Sora with New Square Enix Play Arts Figure

Kingdom Hearts IV is on the way, giving fans another installment in the iconic Square Enix and Disney franchise. This video game started 20 years ago following the story of Sora and Riku as to best friends discover different paths with one of them ultimately leading into the realm of darkness. Riku is back and ready to redeem himself as he helps Sora fight Master Xehanort and all of their other companions in Kingdom Hearts III. Square Enix is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Kingdom Hearts with some brand-new Play Arts Kai action figures, including Riku's appearance from the third installment of the video game franchise.

Riku will feature swappable faceplates, swappable hands, and three different keyblades from the game. This will include his Braveheart and Way to Dawn blades as well as a Broken Way to Dawn. Kingdom Hearts fans will appreciate the life-like detail straight out of Kingdom Hearts and use flexible material to capture some iconic poses. This Play Arts Kai figure will be a perfect companion piece for the recently announced Sora figure which can be viewed here. The Kingdom Hearts III Play Arts Kai Riku (Deluxe Version) is priced at $209.99 and set for an October 2023 release date. Pre-orders are already live here, and be on the lookout for more Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary collectibles as they are announced.

"Riku, the keyblade wielder and childhood friend of Sora and Kairi from the KINGDOM HEARTS series, makes his appearance in the PLAY ARTS KAI line based on his design from KINGDOM HEARTS III! The texture of his hair, the shading of his skin, the gold buttons, the wrinkles in the clothes, and other details have been carefully considered. A fanatstic representation of Riku, who has become more dependable and gentle through the adventures of the series, the figure is a sight to behold."

"Includes additional hand parts and Riku's iconic Keyblade, "Braveheart," making it possible to replicate iconic poses. Additionally, the Deluxe version comes with two face options, including a smiling face and a battle face, the Keyblade "Way to the Dawn," and the broken "Way to the Dawn" that was so memorably depicted in the story, making this a luxurious set. This is a must-have item for fans who want to reenact various scenes from the game."

Contents

Riku figure

3 Pairs of hands

2 Interchangeable faces

Braveheart keyblade

"Way to dawn" keyblade

Broken keyblade