Kit Fisto Arrives for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Kit Fisto triumphantly returns in the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Black Series figure set, celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary in style.

Featuring retro, film-inspired packaging and precise sculpting, this collectible set authentically pays homage to Revenge of the Sith.

Hasbro’s curated lineup blends unexpected figure choices with iconic characters while offering exciting, fresh twists for collectors.

This Walmart-exclusive drop on March 13 boasts a signature green lightsaber accessory along with a scheduled May 2025 release.

A new set of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Black Series figures are on the way for the film's 20th anniversary. Hasbro has revealed an interesting assortment of figures for this set, with some odd choices rather than some of the more popular figures in the film. No matter what, each of these will be reissued with a new Revenge of the Sith-inspired packaging. One of those new releases is the return of Kit Fisto, the Nautolan Jedi Master who was introduced to fans in Attack of the Clones. The live-action film did not do him justice, but The Clone Wars animated series really helped flesh out who this Jedi was.

Despite all of his skills, Fisto would meet his end in Revenge of the Sith as he joined Mace Windu to arrest Chancellor Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious. Kit Fisto will not come with a Jedi Rope but will just come with his green lightsaber and that slick retro Revenge of the Sith packaging, which has been retrofitted for the Black Series line. These figures are Walmart Exclusive and will drop on March 13 for the Walmart Collector Con for $24.99 with a May 2025 release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th – Kit Fisto

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Kit Fisto from REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory. Display the figure on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with nostalgic cardback packaging featuring commemorative artwork."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

