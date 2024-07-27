Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Knight Rider and Transformers Collide with Hasbro's Agent Knight

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Transformers figures are rolling out including a new collab

Article Summary Knight Rider and Transformers join forces with the new Agent Knight figure, unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.

Agent Knight is a 6.5-inch Autobot transforming from robot to Pontiac Trans Am in 22 steps, inspired by KITT.

The figure features accurate Knight Rider details, electronic sounds, phrases, and scanner lights in both modes.

Priced at $49.99, Agent Knight releases Fall 2024, available for preorder on July 30 at Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites.

San Diego Comic Con has arrived, and lots of goodies are coming out of the annual convention. One of these is a brand new collaboration for Transformers, and they return to the 80s. Get ready for the greatest collaboration figure of all time as Knight Rider and Hasbro are teaming up. That is right, KITT is here and getting a taste of Energon as Agent Knight has arrived. Standing at 645 inches tall, this auto bot will convert into the Pontiac Trans Am in just 22 steps. The figure will feature Knight Rider's accurate deco, bringing it to life with electronic sounds, phrases, and scanner light effects in both modes. Agent Knight will come with two blasters and a comm-link to help Optimus Prime and the other Autobots. This is another impressive collab that will fit well with the Back to the Future and Ghostbusters Transformers figures. Agent Knight is priced at $49.99, he is set for a Fall 2024 release and will be released through Hasbro Pulse and other Fan Channel sites.

Transformers x Knight Rider – Autobot Agent Knight

The worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Knight Rider collide with the TRANSFORMERS x Knight Rider Autobot Agent Knight mash-up pack! Inspired by the iconic KITT car from the Knight Rider series, this 6.5-inch Autobot Agent Knight action figure converts from robot mode to Pontiac Trans Am alt mode in 22 steps. Features series-accurate deco and details from the classic TV show, as well as electronic sounds, phrases, and scanner effect lights in both modes. Includes 2 blasters accessories that attach in both modes and a comm link that attaches in robot mode.

"TRANSFORMERS robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters who share this same special quality. Available for preorder on July 30 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and FAN CHANNEL retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!