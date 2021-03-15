Knights of the Old Republic Returns With New Funko/GameStop Box

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat as Funko announces a new exclusive Pop box featuring two iconic heroes. This box takes fans back to the 2003 game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic with Darth Revan and Bastila Shan. These heroes are ready to return in amazing Funko Pop fashion and some other fun goodies like a lanyard, Ol Republic patch, and a keychain. Of course, the biggest prizes in this Funko box are the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Pops. Both Bastila and Revan are fan-favorite characters, and these are very well designed Pops perfect for any fan of the series. This box is exclusive to GameStop, set to release in May 2021, and will be priced at $29.99.

The GameStop Star Wars Gaming Greats collection is pretty fantastic as it gives many Star Wars fans iconic gaming icons throughout the history of gaming. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a beloved game that continues to be referenced to this day, and fans still can not get enough. Until we can finally get a live-action movie or trilogy, these Funko Pops will have to do, and fans can pre-order their boxes here. I hope we can see more Old Republic figures come out of GameStop and their Gaming Greats collection through Funko and Hasbro over the year. What Old Republic heroes and villains do you want to add to your collection next?

"Funko Box: Star Wars Gaming Greats Only at GameStop – Wield the power of the Force in the Star Wars Gaming Greats Box. Revan and Bastila Shan face off as Pop! vinyl bobbleheads! You'll also receive an enamel keychain featuring both characters, an Old Republic emblem patch, and a two-sided Alliance lanyard! Vinyl bobbleheads are approximately 3.75-inches tall."