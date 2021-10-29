Michael Myers Enters the Silver Screen with New Halloween PCS Statue

Prepare for a bloody Halloween as Michael Myers is back and now just with Halloween Kills but with a new statue. PCS Collectibles has revealed a new variant edition to their previous Halloween statue, but this one features a "Silver Screen" black and white deco. Standing at 23" tall, this killer is displayed with a bloody knife and placed on a Myers house base. Each side of the base shows different panels of his deadly past, making it quiet they display pieces from any position. The statue will also feature a light-up pumpkin for an even more dynamic display for your horror collection. The entire statue is a masterpiece with a combination of fabric and sculpted elements to truly capture his deadly nature. Priced at $590, the Michael Myers Silver Screen statue is available for purchase right now and here.

"Halloween – Michael Myers "Silver Screen" 1/4 Scale Statue – Sideshow and PCS Collectibles present the Michael Myers (Silver Screen) 1:4 Scale Statue, bringing the iconic Halloween killer to life in a monochromatic color scheme, giving his terrifying appearance a sense of cinematic timelessness. The Michael Myers (Silver Screen) 1:4 Scale Statue measures a menacing 23" tall, wielding his signature bloodied chef's knife and standing on a Myers house themed base measuring 9.25" in diameter. Beneath his feet are sculpted floorboards, and around the exterior is a highly detailed, faded façade of the haunted Haddonfield home."

"Four different sculpted window reliefs on the base depict essential scenes from Michael Myers' murderous history, including Michael's first kill as a child, the deaths of Bob Simms and Annie Brackett, and the harrowing closet attack as seen from Laurie Strode's perspective. Detailed in three dimensions, these black and white windows provide a horrifying view into the bloodshed Myers has brought home with him."

"The Michael Myers (Silver Screen) Statue features a mixed media costume, including full fabric work coveralls, carefully tailored to capture the killer's signature shape and size. His infamous mask portrait has sculpted hair and realistic facial details, hiding soulless eyes beneath its pale exterior. The Silver Screen edition also includes a monochromatic light up pumpkin that can be displayed as a proximity piece, capturing all of the frightening detail of this festive icon as seen in the film's opening credits. Bring home all the horror of Halloween with the Michael Myers (Silver Screen) 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS Collectibles today."