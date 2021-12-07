Kotobukiya Celebrates Lucasfilm with Star Wars Yoda Fountain Statue

Kotobukiya is also joining in on the celebration of Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary with a new limited release statue. The iconic Yoda statue found in San Francisco now has the ability to come home with this new, highly detailed statue. Only 1138 pieces of this statue will be made and will showcase the legendary Jedi Master on a fountain base. The statue will be strictly limited to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm Ltd. The original fountain mold was expertly captured in this non-scale design that will be behind painted and a unique serial number to showcase its uniqueness. The Star Wars Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Yoda Fountain statue is priced at $269.99. He is expected to release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found located here.

"The iconic Yoda™ fountain, located in San Francisco, has become a popular destination for Star Wars™ fans since its inception in 2005. Kotobukiya is excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm with an officially licensed, limited release of this iconic Yoda™ sculpt and fountain pedestal. Now fans can bring home the legendary presence of the original in a highly detailed statue. Limited to only 1138 pieces worldwide, this will be a strict, one-time production. Once manufacturing completes our factory molds will be broken ensuring this sculpt is never re-entered into production."

"Engineered in cold-cast porcelain this release expertly reproduces the original sculpt in a non-scale format perfect for a desktop or display shelf. Each collectible will be hand painted with a series of finishes to exacting specifications to recreate the original appearance of the fountain. Each statue will come with a unique serial number and a certificate of authenticity. Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to own this piece celebrating 50 years of Lucasfilm legacy!"