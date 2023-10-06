Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, marvel, spider-gwen, spider-man

Kotobukiya Debuts New Spider-Gwen Renewel Package Bishoujo Statue

Suit up as Spider-Gwen once again as Kotobukiya is back with the return of her popular Bishoujo statue for collectors

Spider-Gwen, aka Spider-Woman, aka Ghost-Spider, made her first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 back in 2014. She quickly gained lots of popularity and has now become a big character in the Spider-Verse. She has had her own comic, plenty of mini-series, and tons of crossovers under her belt. Spider-Gwen has now returned to Kotobukiya as they have announced their return to the Bishoujo statue series. This is a simple rerelease for their Renewal Package that changes up the packaging and the display base. Everything about the previous statue is back, including the swappable masked and unmasked head sculpts. The craftsmanship on this piece is just a delight, and it is a worthy addition to any Spider-Verse collection. Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen fans can find this webbed shining on into collections in August 2024 for $135. Pre-orders are already live, and she can be found right here. Go, Web Go!

Spider-Gwen Bishoujo Gets Renewal Package Statue

"Spider Gwen, one of the new leaders of the Spider-Verse, is now available as a reproduction! Spider-Gwen is a character born from the comic ""Spider-Verse,"" which made a big splash by bringing together all the Spider-Men that have appeared before. What if Gwen Stacy was bitten by a spider instead of Peter Parker…?"

"In other words, she is the Spider-Woman of a parallel universe! This figure is based on a design drawn by Shunya Yamashita and brought to life in a dynamic pose straight from his illustration.Just like in the first production of this figure, a face part of Gwen Stacy with her gorgeous blonde hair and characteristic eyes is also included. She can also be displayed without her hood and mask." *This reproduction will have a revised base color and packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!