Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Wars: Return the Jedi Darth Vader Statue

The Dark Side of the Force is growing as some new collectibles are on the way including a new Darth Vader from Kotobukiya

Article Summary Kotobukiya unveils a new Darth Vader statue from Return of the Jedi.

Features include interchangeable hands for different poses and an unmasked head.

The 7.68” tall collectible joins the ARTFX+ Statue series, priced at $100.

Pre-orders are available now, with release set for January 2025.

Long live the Empire! The Dark Side is growing stronger as plenty of new Star Wars releases are on the way. May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th are not far away, and Kotobukiya is already getting ready with a new ArtFX release. A new line of smaller-scale Star Wars releases is coming to life, and Kotobukiya has debuted their Darth Vader: Return of Anakin Skywalker ArtFX statue. Coming to life from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Vader has been faithfully brought back to life for this 7.68" tall statue. Kotobukiya has included a nice set of swipe parts as well, allowing fans to display him in a variety of preset poses. To make things more interesting, an unmasked Vader head sculpt will be included featuring his likeness from Return of the Jedi. The Power of the Dark Side will arrive in January 2025 for $100, and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for more impressive Star Wars statues from Kotobukiya, like the recently revealed Nightbrother Darth Maul release.

Kotobukiya's Darth Vader: Return of Anakin Skywalker Statue

"The latest release in the hit line of smaller scale STAR WARS™ ARTFX+ Statues steps right out of Return of the Jedi: DARTH VADER RETURN OF ANAKIN SKYWALKER ARTFX! An all-new representation of the iconic villain, this Darth Vader collectible joins the elite lineup of your favorite heroes and villains from the original STAR WARS films in the Saga Collection, following great statues like THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK™ version, Boba Fett, C-3PO, and R2-D2."

"This Star Wars collectible is portrayed preparing for his final battle as the Rebel fleet hammers the fully operational Death Star. Updated to match his appearance in RETURN OF THE JEDI™, the fallen Jedi stands with his crimson Lightsaber™ at the ready for both attack and defense. You can even display Vader in a variety of poses and looks with multiple interchangeable arm parts and head pieces featuring the iconic helmet or the unmasked Anakin Skywalker!"

