Kotobukiya Unveils New Star Wars ArtFX Darth Maul Nightbrother Statue

Embrace the Dark Side of the Force as Kotobukiya is back with a new Star Wars ArtFX statue that brings back a popular Sith

Article Summary Kotobukiya celebrates The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary with new Darth Maul statue.

New Japanese-style coloring emphasizes Maul's Nightbrother heritage from Dathomir.

Darth Maul returns as a fearsome ArtFX statue, complete with his iconic double saber.

Available for pre-order, the Nightbrother statue adds Sith power to any collection.

Darth Maul, the fearsome Sith Lord, made his big debut in 1999 with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Since his appearance, more has been revealed about this deadly Sith, including his home planet of Dathomir. Born as a Nightbrother, Maul was discovered by Darth Sidious, who recognized his power and strength in the Force. Trained in the ways of the Sith, he seeks vengeance against the Jedi Order with a thirst for power and revenge that even kept him alive at death's door.

Kotobukiya is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace by bringing back a popular Darth Maul statue. This new version adds a new Japanese-style arrangement to the coloring, putting him more with his Nightbrother roots. Depicted wielding his deadly double red lightsaber, Kotobukiya captured his aggressive grin and his signature tattoos quite nicely here. The power of the Sith grows with this statue, and the Star Wars ArtFX Darth Maul (Nightbrother) Statue is priced at $159.99, is set for a November 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Star Wars ArtFX Darth Maul (Nightbrother) Statue

"A Darth Maul collectible returns to the lineup with a new Japanese flair unique to the Kotobukiya style. The character, first appearing in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the powerful Sith Lord Darth Maul collectible masterpiece returns with an overwhelming sense of presence and impressive composition."

"With his robe draped around his waist, he assumes an intimidating stance while wielding his double-bladed Lightsaber. The statue features an all-new palette, which further enhances the Japanese arrangement of this piece. The subtle wash of color that resembles a traditional Japanese painting further enhances his strong character, providing an austere contrast between the refined elegance of the red shading and his striking tattoos, which serve as proof of his loyalty to the Sith Order."

