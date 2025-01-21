Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: optimus prime, transformers

Kotobukiya Debuts Transformers Optimus Prime (Humikane Shimada) Kit

Kotobukiya is back with a brand new model kit for Transformers fans with a reimagined Optimus Prime (Humikane Shimada Version)

Article Summary Kotobukiya unveils a new Optimus Prime model for Transformer’s 40th anniversary.

Designed by Humikane Shimada, this kit blends mecha-musume style with iconic robot features.

The kit includes swappable human and robot parts, face plates, and interchangeable hands.

Priced at $80, pre-orders are live for this model releasing September 2025.

Kotobukiya continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Transformers with a new model kit based on a new original illustration by Humikane Shimada. Humikane Shimada is a Japanese artist, character designer, and illustrator who is quite known for his unique work creating mecha-musume (mechanical-girl) characters. This design combines human girls with mechanical or robotic elements, making for interesting creations for collectibles. Optimus Prime is now getting a makeover and hair for this new release, which must be assembled but will be fully articulated. Humikane Shimada's Transformers creation will feature human and robotic swappable parts with four face plats and a variety of interchangeable hands. Other accessories will include swappable helmet parts showcasing her human mode, along with an Energon Axe and blaster. This will truly be a unique addition to any growing Transformers collection, and Kotobukiya has this model kit priced at $80. Pre-orders are already online with a September 2025 release date.

Transformers Optimus Prime (Humikane Shimada Version)

"TRANSFORMERS, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the AUTOBOT LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME joins Kotobukiya's plastic model kit lineup based on a new original illustration by Humikane Shimada! Each joint is highly articulated, with even the fine details of the character being properly modeled into this kit."

"Plenty of features are included in this version of Optimus Prime. The Matrix of Leadership, the symbol of the supreme commander of the Autobots, is also sculpted inside the chestplate. The model also comes with Optimus Prime's main weapons–a laser rifle and energon-axe. The face parts are pre-printed with tampography, making it easy to recreate Optimus Prime by just assembling the kit. The kit is made of multi-colored plastic and contains pre-painted parts, making it easy for users of all levels to assemble."

