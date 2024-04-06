Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, star wars

Kotobukiya Embraces the Dark Side with New Star Wars Emperor Statue

Embrace the Dark Side and continue to rule the galaxy with Kotobukiya as they debut their new Star Wars Emperor Palpatine statue

The Dark Side is rising as Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest ARTFX+ statue that comes to us from a galaxy far, far away. Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, is back and is one of the most iconic and menacing villains in the Star Wars saga. He has been a sinister puppet master throughout the Skywalker Saga, as he orchestrates the rise of the Galactic Empire. Once Chancellor Palpatine, his cunning and manipulation plans helped him engineer the fall of the Jedi Order in the Star Wars prequel films and established himself as the tyrannical ruler of the galaxy and the Rise of the Empire.

As a master of the Dark Side of the Force, his thirst for power knows no bounds. His ultimate goal is to achieve immortality and total domination over all while using fear and oppression to maintain control over the galaxy. Kotobukiya lets the Dark Side flow through this new statue as Darth Sidious sits upon his through from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Coming in at 7" tall, this black-robed Sith Lord is ready to crush the Rebellion once last time. Kotobukiya has this statue priced at $120, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Star Wars ARTFX+ Emperor Palpatine Statue

"Sideshow and Kotobukiya present the Emperor Palpatine Statue. The Emperor of the Galactic Empire returns! Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, who wreaked havoc as the greatest villain, reappears in Kotobukiya's Star Wars™ ARTFX+ series. The wrinkles on his face under his pitch-black robe, ominously glowing eyes characteristic of the Sith, and the throne he sits on in a dignified pose have all been recreated down to the finest detail in 1:10 scale. Add this piece to your collection and enjoy it with the rest of your Star Wars™ collectibles display."

