Kotobukiya Reissues Their Child's Play Bride of Chucky Bishoujo

The world of slashers gets seductive once again as Kotobukiya is reissuing a popular Bishoujo with their Child’s Play Chucky

Article Summary Kotobukiya reissues their Child's Play Bishoujo Chucky statue with horror and anime-inspired flair

Features Shunya Yamashita's design, transforming Chucky into a mischievous, freckled young woman

Includes an alternate scarred face part and signature Good Guy outfit for true Bride of Chucky fans

Priced at $119.99 with a January 2026 release, perfect for Child's Play collectors and horror fans

Kotobukiya's Bishoujo line has reimagined countless pop culture icons in stylish, anime-inspired designs. One of their greatest additions to the line is the arrival of iconic horror franchises, adding a deadly yet seductive addition to any collection. A popular one is now back as Kotobukiya has reissued their Child's Play's Chucky, who has returned to slay the day once again. The Bishoujo Chucky statue brings a playful yet chilling twist to the infamous killer doll and stands 7.87" tall.

Artist Shunya Yamashita's signature touch transforms Chucky into a mischievous young woman wearing those iconic Good Guy clothes. However, as expected, she has a dark side as she holds her signature weapon behind her back, a knife. On top of that, Chucky will come with a secondary head sculpt, showing that more iconic scarred Child's Play design. Kotobukiya continues to balance horror and cuteness with this unique statue series. Child's Play fans who missed the original release will not want to miss this one, as the Bride of Chucky Bishoujo is priced at $119.99 with a January 2026 release.

Bride of Chucky Bishoujo Chucky 1/7 Scale Figure (Reissue)

"From Kotobukiya's HORROR BISHOUJO series, Chucky is finally back! Based on the design by series illustrator Shunya Yamashita, Chucky turned into a cute, freckled girl, and her trademark outfit has been transformed into an overall skirt and an off-shoulder cutsew. She gives a lovely wink, but what is she hiding behind her back…!? A bonus face part (injured face) that can be swapped out is also included!"

Product Features

7.87 inches tall (20cm)

1/7 Scale

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Bride of Chucky film

Part of the Bishoujo series

Non-articulated

Box Contents

Bishoujo Chucky figure

Alternate face part

