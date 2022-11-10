Obi-Wan Kenobi is Redeemed with New Star Wars Kotobukiya Statue

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away as Kotobukiya debuts their latest Star Wars statue. Coming from the hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi, this Jedi Master has found his way back to the Force. After confronting his fallen padawan one last time, Obi-Wan is ready to continue his training, and Kotobukiya brings his new and improved self to their Star Wars ARTFX line. Featuring impressive detail, his design, likeness, and sculpt all come referenced directly from the Lucasfilm production archives, giving fans the most accurate version to date. Wearing his Jedi cloak, this Master is featured in his new tunic with his legendary blue lightsaber ignited.

This statue really captures Obi-Wan Kenobi and his rise back to who he once was. With intense detail and sculpt, this statue will make a gorgeous addition to any Star Wars fan collection. I can only hope we will be getting a Darth Vader statue soon as well to pair perfectly with this release. Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi ARTFX Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $199.99. The old Jedi Master is set to release in July 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to also check out some of Kotobukiya's other Star Wars statues, like the Purge Trooper in Phase II Armor.

Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi Lives Once Again

"Set 10 years after the dramatic turn of events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ the story of Obi-Wan™ continues in the Star Wars™ live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi™ on Disney+. Resisting the call to become a beacon of hope for those being oppressed by the Galactic Empire™, Obi-Wan lives a life of self-imposed isolation until a series of events leads him on a direct course of confrontation with his former Padawan™ Anakin Skywalker™, now known as Darth Vader™, the Dark Lord of the Sith™."

"Masterfully rendered in 1/7 scale, the ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi perfectly captures the renewed resolve of the Jedi™ master as he prepares to face his past. With lightsaber ignited and the tails of his robe and tunic flowing with the Force, every exacting detail of this sculpt has been referenced directly from the Lucasfilm production archives. Destined to become a spotlight piece in any collection, be sure to add the ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi and upcoming ARTFX Purge Trooper™ to your Star Wars shelf or display case!"