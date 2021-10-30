Lady Death Shows Her Deadly Beauty with PCS Collectibles

The seductive power of Lady Death arrives as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest Coffin Comics statue. Coming in at a massive 30.5" tall, Lady Death is back as Hell gets a little bit sexier with this deadly woman down there. PCS captures the beauty of this queen to perfection with her white hair and white eyes detail as well as an assortment of swappable parts. This will include her two iconic swords, Deathbringer and Chaos, which can be displayed in her hand and on the display base. It does look like her cape will be removable as well giving collectors another way to display Lady Death. Everything about this statue is well done making sure that Coffin Comics fans will not want to miss out on it, and she can be found here. Hells Queen is making her appearance in December 2022 – February 2023 for $1,255, with payment, plans also being offered, so take advantage if needed.

"All this death and destruction … it calms me." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Lady Death 1:3 Scale Statue, an alluring statue celebrating an iconic horror heroine. The Lady Death Statue measures 30.5" tall and 28" wide as Hell's queen descends an ornately detailed gold staircase flanked by a pair of snarling hellhound sculptures. She holds a skull-tipped scythe in one hand and her legendary sword in the other, ready to fight back against the unholy legions of her enemies. The statue includes two unique metal swords — Deathbringer and Chaos — that can be swapped out in her left hand, while the alternate weapon can be cradled by the skull sconces on the back of the base."

"The Lady Death Statue is fully sculpted to capture the sultry, supernatural style of this beloved comic book character. Her pale complexion creates a striking contrast with her black costume, which is accented with gold skulls and includes the option for displaying a short capelet or long black cape with red interior. Lady Death's portrait has voluminous white hair, white eyes, and a pop of red lips matching her manicure to add additional color to the goddess' ashen appearance. From top to bottom, this horror statue is textured with incredible detailing, ready to face the demonic hordes in your collection. Pledge your undying devotion to her and bring home the Lady Death 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS today!