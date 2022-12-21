Last Minute Stocking Stuffers Round-Up with Latest Holiday Guide

Presents are not always the best part of Christmas, but opening that stocking can be a blast as well. Not all gifts have to be massive, and some of the best ones can easily fit in the palm of your hand or fit in a sock. Christmas is right around the corner, and time is running out to snag up gifts for your loved ones this holiday. We have been dishing out some nice gift guides to help lost fans, and now we turn our eyes to some fun and fantastic Stocking Stuffers to add to your carts.

Bring Home New Friends with Disney nuiMOs

Disney nuiMOs is an adorable set of plush figures that can be found exclusively through Disney. The line originated in Japan, and it features some of your favorite Disney companions in a cute and cuddly format. These plushes are different, though, as they can be dressed up in a wide variety of unique outfits. All the outfits worked with each plush, and themed designs were even released, like Star Wars. From Disney Princesses and Mickey Mouse and his Friends to Lilo & Stitch, Nightmare Before Christmas, and so much more, these are the mini you want in your stocking. All of these can be found right here through shop Disney; find the character and outfit that fits you today.

Rubiks Phantom Cube is A Welcoming Brainteaser

The Rubik's Cube has been around since 1974, and the company is still constantly dropping new versions of the cube. One of the newest ones has made our Stocking Stuffer guide this year, as it is one of the hardest versions to solve in the Rubik's collection. This Rubiks features heat reveal technology as puzzle fans have to touch the cube tiles to temporarily reveal the color. Colors will fade in and out with this brain teaser puzzle and will suck fans deeper into its maze to solve it. The Rubik's Phantom is a truly unique brain teaser puzzle, and it will be a must-own item for any collectors stocking this holiday. You can obtain one of these beauties right here for $14.99 and can also be found in Target stores now.

Super Impulse Shrinks Down Your Favorite Toys and Candy

Miniature collectibles have only gained in popularity in the past couple of years. These adorable mini collectibles are perfect for filling your stocking this holiday, and Super Impulse is here to help. Minis-in-Minis Sugar Buzz and the Micro Toy Box are here to give collectors some mystery minis. Sugary treats and mini toys are now in the palm of your hands, and these are perfect for toy photographers. These beauties are packed in mystery packs, so you never know what you will get. These Super Impulse minis can be found in Walmart Stores right now as well as online for the Minis-in-Minis here and the Micro Toy Box here!

Story and Playtime Get a Glo Up from Playskool

Give the gift of Glory Worm nostalgia to your kid this year with Playskool's adorable and lovable Glo Friends line. These little packs come with a book and toy bundle with different Glory Friends to choose from. Each figure actually glows, and the included story features moments of Social Emotional Learning to help your young one grow! There are three different Glo Friends to choose from as well as other Glo collectibles to bring home this holiday and stuff in that stocking above that fireplace. All of these little books and figure sets can be found right here. Ho Ho Glo!