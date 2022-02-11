LEGO Announces 1,212 Piece Jurassic Park T-Rex Breakout Set

Jurassic Park: Dominion had its first trailer yesterday, and wow, the iconic dinosaur thriller saga comes full circle. Paying tribute to the original 1993 film, LEGO is back with a new and incredible set with the T-Rex Breakout. Due to Dennis Nedry's greed, the island is losing power, and in doing so, one of the deadliest dinosaurs has been unleashed. Capturing the scene in block form. LEGO shows the two Jurassic Park cars as the T-Rex breaks out of his paddock. The 1,212 piece set will include four mini-figures with Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Lex and Time Murphy. The set is loaded with authentic Jurassic Park detail that will please old and new fans, and the set comes in at $99.99. Set to release in April 2022, pre-orders for the LEGO T-Rex Breakout set are live and located right here.

"Ready to direct the action? This LEGO® Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout build-and-display model (76956) is as worthy of repeat viewing as the epic Jurassic Park movie scene that inspired it. It features a posable T. rex figure stomping on a flipped, crushed Ford Explorer, a second Ford Explorer and a smashed 'electric' fence. Recreate the drama with Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy and Lex Murphy minifigures, buildable night-vision goggles, a flare and 2 water glass elements, plus many other references to the famous scene."

"This collectible model makes a super treat for yourself or a gift for other adult Jurassic Park fans and experienced dinosaur-loving LEGO builders. It comes with step-by-step instructions, so you can relax and enjoy your nostalgic creative journey. Welcome to LEGO sets for adults – a zone of zen for hands-on DIY projects. From movie magic to the wonders of the world, pop culture icons and more, there is a LEGO set waiting for you."

4 LEGO® minifigures and a T. rex – Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy and Lex Murphy, plus a posable T. rex figure to bring the scene to life

2 Ford Explorers and an 'electric' fence – A crushed, flipped off-roader with a missing tire, and a second vehicle with a buildable CD-ROM touch-screen monitor, next to a smashed 'electric' fence

Many authentic details – Buildable night-vision goggles, a flashlight, CD-ROM touch-screen monitor, goat chain and T. rex footprints, plus accessory elements including 2 water glasses and a flare

Made for display – This buildable model measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 23 in. (58 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (22 cm) deep