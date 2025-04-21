Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Announces New Star Wars: Andor K-2SO Security Droid Set

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they debut their new Star Wars set from Andor with the K-2SO Security Droid

Article Summary LEGO announces new K-2SO set from Star Wars: Andor Season 2, a fan-favorite droid from Rogue One.

Build the 16” tall K-2SO Security Droid with 845 pieces; articulated arms and head for customized display.

The set includes a Star Wars plaque and a standard-size K-2SO mini-figure, priced at $89.99 for collectors.

Pre-order the K-2SO set on the LEGO Store now; official release set for August 2025.

K-2SO is a reprogrammed Imperial security droid who was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He is voiced and performed via motion capture by the legendary Alan Tudyk, adding a comedic element to the Star Wars universe due to his blunt honesty. Originally built for the Empire, K-2SO was reprogrammed by Rebel intelligence officer Cassian Andor to help him serve the Rebellion and on his covert missions. Star Wars: Andor will show the return of K-2SO to the screen for the second season, and LEGO is bringing him to life with a brand new set.

Coming in at 845 pieces, this buildable droid will stand at 16" tall when fully built and features articulated elements. Customize how you display K2 with his adjustable arms and head as he is placed on a brick base with a Star Wars information plaque and a companion standard-size K-2SO minifigure. A lot of brick-built detail is featured with this beloved Star Wars droid, and now collectors can build their very own for $89.99. Pre-orders for the Andor: Season 2 – K-2SO Security Droid are already live on the LEGO Store with an August 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Andor – LEGO K-2SO Security Droid

"Create a cool display with this detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ K-2SO Security Droid (75434) building toy for boys, girls and any fans. This building set offers kids a rewarding creative challenge to capture authentic details of K-2SO, as seen in Star Wars: Andor™ Season 2. Showcase K-2SO on the stand and pose the brick-built droid's head and arms to change up the display."

"A top Star Wars fans' gift, the set also includes a K-2SO information plaque and standard-size K-2SO LEGO droid figure to add to this striking fantasy home decor. Find step-by-step instructions in the box and check out the LEGO Builder app for intuitive 3D zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance the building experience. This set contains 845 pieces."

