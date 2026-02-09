Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Claude Monet, lego, LEGO Art

LEGO Art Claude Monet: Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies Set Revealed

Clear some wall space as new LEGO sets are here like the new LEGO Art piece with Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies

LEGO is back with a brand new replica brick-built art set as they unveiled their new Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies set. The original Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies is a celebrated Impressionist painting by Claude Monet, which was completed in 1899 as part of a series depicting the Japanese-style footbridge over the water lily pond in his beloved garden at Giverny, France. The artist created multiple views of this tranquil scene, using a combination of light, color, and even water reflections to capture the beauty of nature, a quality that would come to define the Impressionist movement.

Now LEGO has turned that masterpiece into a brick-built work of art with the new LEGO Art set, which invites adult builders to recreate Monet's iconic scene in LEGO form. This detailed wall art design contains a whopping 3,179 pieces and will stand 10" tall, 16" wide, and 15." Deep, when fully built. A variety of LEGO pieces will be included to help Master Builders recreate this piece of art, featuring bananas, butterflies, cherries, swords, and plenty of hidden frogs. The LEGO Art Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies set was created in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, ensuring fans receive a faithful work of art. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can see the new LEGO Art set on the LEGO Store for $249.99 with a March 4, 2026, release.

LEGO Art: Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies

"Create your own LEGO® Art Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies (31220) Impressionist wall art with this building set for adults ages 18 and up. Created in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which houses over 1.5 million works of art, including Monet's original famous 1899 oil painting, this brick-built LEGO decor honors the rich textures and beauty of his Impressionist style."

"A bold reimagination of his masterpiece, it creatively uses LEGO elements to depict the trees, bridge and water lilies he painted in his garden in Giverny, which he lovingly tended to throughout his life. The stunning and highly detailed Monet wall art set comes with a hanging mechanism on the back. Display it on a wall to add some nature room decor and tranquility to your house. Set contains 3,179 pieces."

