LEGO Attends Nevermore with New Wednesday Set: Thing's Apartment

LEGO is stepping into the twisted world of Netflix’s Wednesday as they unveil new sets including Thing's Apartment

The 828-piece build features gothic details, Thing’s trunk, and includes Enid and poseable Thing figures.

Perfect for display or play, this set captures the eerie charm of Nevermore Academy for Wednesday fans aged 10+.

Thing’s Apartment releases October 1, 2025, for $89.99, expanding the spooky LEGO Wednesday Addams collection.

Wednesday is back as the hit Netflix series finally returned for its second season after a three-year gap. The series follows Wednesday from The Addams Family as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school filled with monsters and outcasts like herself. LEGO is surely getting into the dark side of this series with some new and creepy sets, including one dedicated to Evenyson's best disembodied hand, Thing. Designed for fans of the Addams Family's delightfully eerie world, this buildable set recreates Thing's apartment, complete with gothic details and hidden surprises.

Coming in at 828 pieces, this mini build features Thing himself as well as an opening trunk that includes a bed, chair, hat, watch, and, of course, nail polish, hand cream, and more. The set even has a miniature version of Thing, his chest, and an Enid minidoll, to help display this in your other Wednesday LEGO sets. Pre-orders are not live yet, but Addams Family collectors will be able to build and step inside Thing's Apartment on October 1, 2025, for $89.99.

LEGO Netflix Wednesday – Thing's Apartment

"Endless portable house play awaits Wednesday fans aged 10 and up in this detailed LEGO® Wednesday Thing's Apartment (76785) brick building set toy. A fun birthday gift for kids, this creative play-or-display model features an opening trunk that includes a bed, chair, hat and watch, space in the trunk top to hold stickers, polish and hand cream, and more. Plus, a posable Thing figure and an Enid minidoll figure."

"This brick building set makes a clever, creative Halloween or holiday gift for older girls, boys and Wednesday fans. It's designed to fulfill a passion for mystery and adventure play or be used as a unique room decor display set on a desk or shelf. Discover more LEGO Wednesday Addams sets (sold separately) in the series and expand the thrilling play-and-display possibilities. This set contains 828 pieces."

