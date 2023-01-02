LEGO Brings In the Summer Vibes with New 3in1 Beach Camper Van Set

We have finally entered 2023, and winter is still upon most of us on the east coast of the states. However, LEGO is trying to help bring some Summer Vibes in with a brand new 3in1 Creator set with the Beach Camper Van. Coming in at 556 pieces and including two mini-figures (with rotating faces), these two are ready to relax and enjoy the warm weather with three different buildable options. The first set is the Beach Camper Van which also features two buildable beach huts and a palm tree. If the van life is not suitable, then this deluxe 2-floor summerhouse will do it for you with a water and sandy base. Lastly, you can give these two a hard working summer with their very own ice-cream shop, which has a second-floor terrace with tables, a serving window, and a slick beach buggy. Your summer break can start in March 2023 for $49.99, and while pre-orders are not up, the set can be seen here.

Enjoy your Summer Vacation Early with LEGO Creator

"Kids aged 8+ can dream up sandy stories at the beach with this stunning LEGO® Creator 3in1 Beach Camper Van (31138) building set. It features a camper van with a kitchen and bedroom inside, a removable roof, an opening side door and 2 minifigures. It's accompanied by 2 beach huts, a palm tree, 2 brick-built surfboards, a pair of chaise longues and an albatross."

"LEGO fans can choose from 3 different buildable beach scenes with this LEGO 3in1 set. They can build a highly detailed Beach Camper Van with 2 beach huts and a palm tree, rebuild it into a 2-floor summerhouse next to a water and sand scene, or rebuild it into an ice-cream shop with a serving window, second-floor terrace with tables and a supercool beach buggy. Download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."

2 minifigures – The playset comes with male and female minifigures to drive the camper van, live on the 2 floors of the summerhouse or enjoy treats at the ice-cream shop

Realistic details – The camper van has a kitchen and bedroom inside, a steering wheel and front seat, an opening side door and rotating wheels

Extra models – The camper van comes with 2 beach huts and a palm tree; the summerhouse has a small tree; and the ice-cream shop is accompanied by a beach buggy

Loads of accessories – The camper van includes 2 brick-built surfboards, a boombox and an albatross; the summerhouse has a chaise longue and a duck; and the ice-cream shop has ice creams

Display model – The Beach Camper Van measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 2.5 in. (7 cm) long and 7 in (18 cm) wide and can be displayed by kids in their bedrooms after playtime