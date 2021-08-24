LEGO City Stuntz Arrives With New StuntmanMini-Figure Sets

The newest LEGO City Stuntz world is getting bigger as new mini-figure sets are on the way. Yesterday we showed off the new Stunt Show Arena set that was loaded with mini-figures, two monster trucks, and a motorcycle stuntman. It looks like more riders are racing on it as six new solo stunt bike mini-figure sets have been revealed. Each Stunt Bike will feature a unique rider as well as a pull-back mechanic to show each one in high flying action with some of the other Stuntz sets. Master builders will be able to choose from; Chicken, Demolition, Fire, Rocket, Selfie, and Wheelie Stunt Bikes. Priced at $7.99 each, these mini-figures are perfect for helping build up your new LEGO City Stunt Show Arena and show off some incredible explosive stunts. Pre-orders are not live for the Stunt Bikes or the Stunts sets, but fans can find them all located here.

"Kids can enjoy hours of action-packed fun with this flywheel-powered LEGO® City Stunt Bike playset, featuring a cool toy motorcycle for performing amazing wheelies and high-flying stunts. Just add the fearless LEGO City Adventures TV series character Raze and the scene is set for spectacular stunt-show extravaganzas! LEGO City Stuntz playsets put kids at the heart of the action with flywheel-powered motorbikes, cool vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters that inspire imaginative role play based on real-life events. Kids can also combine LEGO City Stuntz playsets for even more action-packed fun and excitement!"

Introduce kids aged 5 and up to the exciting world of LEGO® City Stuntz toys with this flywheel-powered stunt bike playset, featuring the fearless LEGO City TV character Raze.

What's in the box? All kids need to build a supercool, flywheel-powered stunt motorcycle for pulling amazing wheelies, plus the LEGO® City Adventures TV series minifigure character Raze.

Kids push the stunt motorcycle to activate the flywheel, then launch it for amazing wheelies and airborne maneuvers.

The LEGO® City Wheelie Stunt Bike makes a great birthday or any-other-day treat for kids who love action toys.

When built, the Wheelie Stunt Bike measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 2.5 in. (7 cm) long and less than 1 in. (2 cm) wide.

Combine this stunt bike playset with others from the LEGO® City Stuntz series for more fun characters and stunt-show extravaganzas!