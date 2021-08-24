LEGO City Stuntz Arrives With New StuntmanMini-Figure Sets

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The newest LEGO City Stuntz world is getting bigger as new mini-figure sets are on the way. Yesterday we showed off the new Stunt Show Arena set that was loaded with mini-figures, two monster trucks, and a motorcycle stuntman. It looks like more riders are racing on it as six new solo stunt bike mini-figure sets have been revealed. Each Stunt Bike will feature a unique rider as well as a pull-back mechanic to show each one in high flying action with some of the other Stuntz sets. Master builders will be able to choose from; Chicken, Demolition, Fire, Rocket, Selfie, and Wheelie Stunt Bikes. Priced at $7.99 each, these mini-figures are perfect for helping build up your new LEGO City Stunt Show Arena and show off some incredible explosive stunts. Pre-orders are not live for the Stunt Bikes or the Stunts sets, but fans can find them all located here.

"Kids can enjoy hours of action-packed fun with this flywheel-powered LEGO® City Stunt Bike playset, featuring a cool toy motorcycle for performing amazing wheelies and high-flying stunts. Just add the fearless LEGO City Adventures TV series character Raze and the scene is set for spectacular stunt-show extravaganzas! LEGO City Stuntz playsets put kids at the heart of the action with flywheel-powered motorbikes, cool vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters that inspire imaginative role play based on real-life events. Kids can also combine LEGO City Stuntz playsets for even more action-packed fun and excitement!"

  • Introduce kids aged 5 and up to the exciting world of LEGO® City Stuntz toys with this flywheel-powered stunt bike playset, featuring the fearless LEGO City TV character Raze.
  • What's in the box? All kids need to build a supercool, flywheel-powered stunt motorcycle for pulling amazing wheelies, plus the LEGO® City Adventures TV series minifigure character Raze.
  • Kids push the stunt motorcycle to activate the flywheel, then launch it for amazing wheelies and airborne maneuvers.
  • The LEGO® City Wheelie Stunt Bike makes a great birthday or any-other-day treat for kids who love action toys.
  • When built, the Wheelie Stunt Bike measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 2.5 in. (7 cm) long and less than 1 in. (2 cm) wide.
  • Combine this stunt bike playset with others from the LEGO® City Stuntz series for more fun characters and stunt-show extravaganzas!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.