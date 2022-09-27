LEGO Debuts $600 Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest

LEGO has revealed a brand new Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set with the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian is easily one of the biggest new Star Wars series, so it is no surprise it is coming to LEGO in a bigger and pricer way. The Razor Crest will come in at a whopping 6,187 pieces and measure 9" tall, 19.5" wide, and 28" long. The ship is based on the first couple of episodes of The Mandalorian, and it will also include 5 minifigures to showcase that. The Mandalorian is, of course, included but in his brown armor, as well as his newest bounty of The Mythrol. We are also getting Kuiil with a buildable Blurrg and The Child in his own little adorable pram. Cabinets and storage compartments are loaded throughout, along with plenty of other Star Wars Easter Eggs to please fans. The Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest is priced at $599.99 and is set to go live right here on October 7, 2022.

"Imagine life as a galactic bounty hunter as you build and display a LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest (75331) starship. Measuring over 28 in. (72 cm) long, it is packed with authentic details that reference memorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian moments. The top of the starship and its huge engines lift off for easy viewing of the detailed interior, and the cockpit is removable for access to the sleeping quarters. It has side hatches and a cargo compartment with a weapons cabinet, a minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber and more, plus a detachable escape pod."

"The set also includes a display stand for the new-for-October-2022 The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO Star Wars minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a new-for-October-2022 buildable Blurrg LEGO figure. This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a magnificent gift for Star Wars connoisseurs or any advanced LEGO builder."

The Mandalorian's armored transport shuttle – Recall memorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model of The Razor Crest (75331)

5 Star Wars™ characters – The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO® minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a buildable Blurrg LEGO figure to fit inside The Razor Crest's cargo compartment

Easy-access, detailed interior – Removable engines and cockpit, 2 side hatches and a cargo compartment with space for the Blurrg, a weapons cabinet and LEGO® minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber

Detachable escape pod – The escape pod has space inside for a minifigure. Display the LEGO® minifigures and figures on the stand next to the plaque, which shows the vital facts about The Razor Crest

Brick-built centerpiece – This Star Wars™ starship measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 28 in. (72 cm) long and 19.5 in. (50 cm) wide