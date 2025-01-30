Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, vincent van gogh

LEGO Debuts Latest LEGO Art Set with Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers

Get ready to build our very own Vincent van Gogh art as LEGO has unveiled their latest set with his iconic Sunflowers masterpiece

Article Summary LEGO debuts a 2,615-piece set of Van Gogh's Sunflowers for art and LEGO enthusiasts.

Sunflowers set features 16 sunflowers with adjustable petals and a Van Gogh signature tile.

Piece captures Van Gogh's expressive use of color and distinctive brushstrokes in brick form.

Pre-orders are live for the set, to release in March 2025, priced at $199.99.

LEGO is getting artistic once again as they have unveiled their latest LEGO Art set featuring iconic work from Vincent van Gogh. Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers is one of the most recognizable series in art history, which was painted between 1888 and 1889 in Arles, France. This work showcases his signature brushstrokes that use bold elements with an expressive use of color. As for the sunflowers, they are all depicted in various stages of life, capturing their life cycle in a beautiful way.

LEGO and art fans can now build this very iconic piece of art with a brand new 2,615 piece set with Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers. Standing in at 22" tall and 17" wide, with a 2" deep frame, this set captures 16 sunflowers with adjustable petals. Collectors will be able to see all of these unique artistic elements in the new brick form here, including a LEGO brick featuring Van Gogh's signature. Master builders will be able to build their own sunflower artwork in March 2025 for $199.99, and pre-orders are already live.

LEGO Art – Vincent van Gogh: Sunflowers

"Make a 3D brick-built version of one of the world's most beloved paintings with the LEGO® Art Vincent van Gogh – Sunflowers (31215) wall art building set. Created in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which houses the world's largest Van Gogh collection and includes the original painting, this LEGO interpretation captures the beauty of the masterpiece he painted in Arles in 1889."

"Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's genius and his glorious colors with the painting's three shades of yellow and his famous use of light and shade. This 2,615-piece LEGO wall art set features 16 sunflowers with adjustable petals, a removable frame, a tile with Van Gogh's signature and a hanger element to display it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!