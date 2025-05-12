Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts New Harry Potter Set with Dumbledore's Phoenix: Fawkes

Step into the magical and wizarding world of Harry Potter with some new sets from LEGO as they bring the magic to life

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Harry Potter set featuring Fawkes, Dumbledore's magical phoenix companion.

This buildable Fawkes set includes 299 pieces, with posable wings and gripping talons for display or play.

Accessories include a baby Fawkes, the Sorting Hat, and the Sword of Gryffindor for magical adventures.

Perfect for Harry Potter fans and collectors, the set releases in June 2025 for $22.99.

Fawkes the Phoenix is a magnificent magical creature and a loyal companion to Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series. Fawkes, like most phoenix, possesses extraordinary powers: with tears that heal and reincarnate after every death from its own ashes. First introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this magical creature aids Harry Potter during his fight with Tom Riddle. Fawkes delivers the Sorting Hat, containing the sword of Godric Gryffindor, and he even heals Harry after the Basilisk poisons his arm.

This rare bird is now coming to LEGO as they unveil their latest Harry Potter set that comes in at 299 pieces. Own and build your very own Phoenix with this set that is fully possible and also features its baby version, a buildable Sorting Hat, and the Sword of Gryffindor! Have Fawkes help you take down a basilisk or just add him to your study for a fun and mystical display. The LEGO Harry Potter – Fawkes: Dumbledore's Phoenix is priced at $22.99 and is set to release in June 2025.

LEGO Harry Potter – Fawkes: Dumbledore's Phoenix

"Let animal-loving young wizard and witches build their passion for the wizarding world with the LEGO® Harry Potter Fawkes: Dumbledore's Phoenix toy building set (76448). The highly posable Fawkes figure has gripping talons to grab onto his perch or the brick-built Sorting Hat and Sword of Gryffindor."

"A wizard gift for girls, boys and any Harry Potter fans aged 8 and up who deserve a treat, this mythical creature toy figure with iconic accessories (plus a cute baby Fawkes figure!) is made for creative play and display as enchanting room decor. The models can also be used with other LEGO collectible sets (sold separately) to give kids even more play possibilities. Make children's building experience extra fun with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, track their progress and save sets."

