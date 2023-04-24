Sideshow Enters Earth-90214 with New Spider-Man Noir Statue 

The darkness awaits collectors as things getting a little Noir with Sideshow Collectibles and their latest Spider-Man Premium Format Figure 

Every Spider-Man fan knows that Nicolas Cage stole the show in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The role of Spider-Man Noir is a very unique one, and he knocked it out of the park, and we all need more. Sideshow has just revealed that Noir is back with a brand new Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure. Standing at a whopping 26.75" tall, Peter Parker is ready to take on crime the old fashion way, with his fists. Sideshow has captured the hero of Earth-Noir perfectly here as he is posed in a dynamic stance with a grapple gun in hand. An exclusive version is also coming from Sideshow that does include a battle-damaged portrait and Spider-Idol. Marvel Comics fans will also notice a nice variety of Easter eggs around the statue, capturing moments and characters from the Noir comics. Both versions are beautifully crafted and will be a fantastic Spider-Man Noir piece for any fan. Pre-orders are live right here for $690 or $705, with both versions being set for a March 2024 release. 

Stop Crime with Spider-Man Noir and Sideshow Collectibles 

"It's a cold, dark night on Earth-90214, also known as Earth-Noir. The Great Depression sweeps New York City and super heroes are practically unheard of — until along swings a Spider-Man. The Spider-Man Noir Premium Format Figure measures 26.75" tall and 21" wide in a dramatic, dynamic display angled along a dilapidated building. This massive Marvel statue is packed with detail from the tip of his grappling hook to the bottom of the rubble-covered base. Use your private investigator skills to spot Easter eggs including a newspaper article with references to the original comic series, Felicia Hardy's White Widow mask, and a gargoyle design paying tribute to Peter Parker's adventures in another timeline."

"The Spider-Man Noir Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and meticulously painted to evoke a dramatic, windswept wall-climber's adventure through the city skyline. Peter Parker's costume features a dark leather-like trench coat, turtleneck shirt, pants, boots, and his intricate Spider-Man mask complete with a fedora. Theatrical paint design uses warm orange tones to evoke interior light emanating from inside the building, while blue highlights emphasize the folds of his costume and the film noir-inspired aesthetics of this alternate Earth."

"The Sideshow Exclusive Edition of the Spider-Man Noir Premium Format Figure includes a swap-out battle-damaged portrait showing Peter Parker partially unmasked in his fight against crime. He also comes with an alternate right hand holding part of the Spider-Idol, an ancient relic responsible for empowering Marvel Noir's version of Spider-Man with the curse of great power. The web of fate is a tangled, cryptic thing. Dive into the secrets of the Spider-Verse and bring home the Spider-Man Noir Premium Format Figure for your Marvel collection today."

