Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Aladdin, disney, lego

LEGO Debuts New Mini Aladdin Palace of Agrabah Disney Set

LEGO is making you the king or queen of the Agrabah as they unveil a new Disney set bringing the desert palace to life

Bring home some magic as LEGO is back as they step into the enchanting world of Disney once more. Imagination knows no bounds here as the Palace of Agrabah comes to life with a special new set. Inspired by the timeless tale of Disney's Aladdin, The Palace of Agrabah can now be a shining gem of your collection. Coming in at only 506 pieces, Aladdin fans can recreate this gorgeous palace with its intricate architecture and vibrant colors like never before. While no minifugures are included, the set does feature the magic carpet and a certain magic lamp. This is a set that features love, adventure, and plenty of iconic Disney tunes. The Mini Disney Palace of Agrabah is ready for A Whole New World in your Disney collection. LEGO has this mini Aladdin set priced at $39.99, is is set for an October 1, 2023 release, and fans can find it right here. Be sure to bring home more of the Disney magic for the 100th anniversary with more special sets, which can be found right here.

Rule Agrabah with LEGO's Newest Disney Set

"Celebrate one of the world's most popular animated musical fantasy films with the LEGO® ǀ Disney Mini Disney Palace of Agrabah (40613) building set. This miniature build-and-display model captures the look of the colossal palace with white towers and golden domes and includes a buildable flying carpet and a genie lamp. Treat your favorite Disney fan with this great gift that will add a magical touch to any room."

Miniature build-and-display model – Add a touch of Disney magic to any room with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Mini Disney Palace of Agrabah (40613) building set

Give as a gift – Makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for Disney fans of all ages

Dimensions – Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!