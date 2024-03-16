Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Debuts New No Way Home Set with Iron Spider Spider-Man

Returning to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home with LEGO as they debut new construction figures from the hit film

Article Summary LEGO unveils new Spider-Man: No Way Home set featuring Iron Spider.

The 303-piece set stands 10.5 inches tall with movable joints for play.

Includes movie-accurate Iron Spider suit with four articulated extra arms.

Iron Spider figure priced at $29.99, set to release in April 2024.

The multiverse awaits as Spider-Man has returned with LEGO for their latest Spider-Man: No Way Home set. Coming in at 303 pieces, Peter Parker is suiting up in his Stark Tech Iron Spider suit to change his college outcome. However, that little trip might be more than he bargained for as a new villain from the multiverse has arrived, knowing his secret identity and really to kill. LEGO faithfully brings this version of Spider-Man to life in a new brick built format stands 10.5" tall and features his extra robotic limbs. These Marvel construction figures are fully articulated and will have bendable arms, legs, and fingers to capture plenty of web-swinging fun. It looks like Iron Spider will also be released alongside Green Goblin from No Way Home as well, which will be a nice figure to display with him. LEGO has the No Way Home Iron Spider Construction Figure priced at $29.99, he is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live, but he can be seen on the LEGO Shop.

Spider-Man as Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure

"The posable Super Hero figure stands over 10.5 in. (27 cm) tall and has movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints, which enable kids to role-play dynamic adventures. Wearing the high-tech Iron Spider-Man armor created by Tony Stark, the figure incorporates 4 extra arms, which are also fully articulated. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate sets in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

Movie-accurate details – Wearing the high-tech Iron Spider-Man armor created by Tony Stark, the figure incorporates 4 extra arms, which are also fully articulated

Gift for young Super Heroes – Fans can show their passion for Spider-Man as they build, play with and display this realistic and versatile LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man buildable playset

Buildable LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man toy – The 303-piece Iron Spider-Man figure stands over 10.5 in. (27 cm) tall: big enough for epic action, small enough for kids to take wherever they go

