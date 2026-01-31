Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Astronaut

LEGO Debuts New Up-Scaled Blue LEGO Astronaut Minifigure Set

Get ready to clear off some space as some new LEGO sets are on the way including the new Up-Scaled Blue Astronaut Minifigure

The buildable figure stands 10” tall and features fully movable arms, legs, and hands for dynamic poses.

Sneak peek surprises await inside the helmet with a hidden mini robot and rocket for extra play value.

The set is priced at $59.99 and launches March 2026, perfect for LEGO space fans and collectors alike.

Get ready to blast off with LEGO as they are reaching for the stars with a brand new up-scaled minifigure set. Collectors have the ability to build the iconic and heroic Blue LEGO Astronaut Minifigure with this impressive 793-piece set. The LEGO Astronaut will be the third up-scaled minifigure to arrive from LEGO and will join the ranks of the standard minifig and the Driver minifig sets. Inspired by the iconic Classic Space astronaut introduced by LEGO in the 1980s, this set recreates the beloved space explorer at a much larger scale.

When fully built, he will stand 10" tall and will feature movable arms, legs, and hands. Inside the astronaut's helmet, Master Builders will find a fun hidden surprise with a hidden mini robot and rocket. LEGO was sure to incorporate the classic all-blue suit with a printed Classic Space logo design, with twin oxygen tanks crafted for his back. Take your LEGO space collection to new heights with this fun release that is not up for pre-order just yet, but is priced at $59.99 with a March 2026 release date.

LEGO – Up-Scaled Blue LEGO Astronaut Minifigure

"Thrill LEGO® fans ages 10 and up with this Up-Scaled Blue Astronaut Minifigure building set (40921) inspired by the iconic LEGO astronaut minifigure first seen in 1984. Kids will have lots of fun building the collectible figure before discovering its movable arms, legs and hands, plus a mini robot and rocket hidden inside its helmet. A great birthday gift for boys, girls and kids who love astronaut toys, this set makes cool space decor once it's complete. Set contains 793 pieces."

ASTRONAUT TOY – Give LEGO® enthusiasts a fun project with this LEGO Up-Scaled Blue Astronaut Minifigure (40921) building set for boys and girls ages 10 and up

PLAY-AND-DISPLAY TOY FOR KIDS – Once space fans have finished building and posing the astronaut figure, they can display it as space decor

