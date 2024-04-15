Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Deploys New Star Wars BrickHeadz with Clone Commander Cody

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue to celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with even more new sets

The 147-piece set includes Cody's Phase II Armor and a holoprojector for Order 66 scenes.

Priced at $9.99, the collectible stands 3” tall and makes a great display piece.

Available May 1st, the Commander Cody set commemorates 25 years of LEGO Star Wars.

Commander Cody is reporting for duty as LEGO continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with new anniversary sets. This infamous Clone Commander has returned off the Battlefront for a brand new BrickHeadz set. Coming in at only 147 pieces, Cody has arrived from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, featuring his Phase II Armor. The 212th is ready to take down General Grievous on Utapau and finally bring an end to the war. LEGO has taken this BrickHeadz set one step further by also giving Commander Cody his holoprojector, which will soon give him new orders with Order 66. Clone Commander Cody is loaded out with brick detail here with a visor for his helmet, a variety of antennas, added utility belts, and signature 212th Battalion colors. Standing at 3" tall, this Star Wars BrickHeadz set will be a fun addition to any home or office and is only priced at $9.99. Commander Cody will arrive on May 1st for $9.99 and fans can see his set is already up on the LEGO Store.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Clone Commander Cody

"Spark memories of a gripping Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith scene for fans with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Clone Commander Cody (40675) figure. A top gift for kids aged 10 and up, this build-and-display model has many authentic details including his Phase 2 armor and a holoprojector, like the one on which he received the Order 66 from Chancellor Palpatine. The Commander Cody buildable toy LEGO figure comes with a baseplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars™ 25th anniversary display piece."

Clone Commander Cody in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style – Fans can relive a memorable Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith scene as they display this Commander Cody buildable toy LEGO figure

Authentic details – Recreate the look of Commander Cody's Phase 2 armor, including his helmet with a visor, 2 antennae and a flashlight element, plus an antenna on his left shoulder and a utility belt

Build and display – This 147-piece, LEGO® Star Wars™ 25th anniversary building toy measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 2 in. (5 cm) wide and 2 in. (6 cm) deep

