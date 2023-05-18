Suit Up and Take Aim with Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech Set from LEGO LEGO is adding some interesting sets from a galaxy far, far away as iconic Star Wars characters are getting new mech suits

LEGO is here to make sure Star Wars Stormtroopers are hitting their mark with a brand-new set. New series of Star Wars buildable mechs is on the way, similar to the Marvel line (seen here), featuring new designs for some iconic characters. It looks like the Dark Side is embracing these with new Mech for the Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett. We are highlighting the impressive Imperial Stormtrooper mech here that comes in at 138 pieces and stands for 4.5" tall. The mech will feature articulated arms, legs, feet, fingers and will include a LEGO minifigure of the Stormtrooper that fits inside. The entire mech is nicely crafted with an Imperial symbol right on the chest and will include an enlarged stud-shooting blaster. These new sets are something truly fun and unique that we have not seen before from LEGO. They will be a nice addition to any collection; they are priced $15.99, set to release in August 2o23, and can be found right here.

Never Miss a Shot with the LEGO Stormtrooper Mech

"Give young kids an exciting introduction to the brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with this Stormtrooper Mech (75370) for play and display. The posable mech suit has an opening cockpit for the Stormtrooper LEGO minifigure, a clip for his blaster and gripping hands to hold the large stud-shooting blaster. This mech model building kit is part of a series of LEGO Star Wars mechs, which also includes the 75368 Darth Vader Mech and 75369 Boba Fett Mech sets (sold separately)."