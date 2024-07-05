Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jaws, lego, lego ideas

LEGO Dives Beneath the Surface with New LEGO Ideas Jaws Set

The legendary film Jaws is now coming to LEGO with a brand new Ideas set that reminds collectors you’re gonna need a bigger boat

Article Summary New LEGO Ideas Jaws set features the iconic Orca ship and shark Bruce

Set includes 1,497 pieces and three minifigures: Brody, Hooper, and Quint

Orca has a detailed cabin and adjustable rigging, set on a seawater base

Priced at $149.99, available August 2024, with special display options

Amity Island awaits as LEGO has unveiled a truly impressive LEGO Ideas set that brings the legendary film Jaws to life. Coming in at 1,497 pieces, the ultimate fan-inspired set has come to life featuring the faithfully crafted Orca. The ship comes in at 14" tall and 23" long and will come with three LEGO Jaws minifigures with Chief Martin Brody, Matt Hooper, and Sam Quint. The LEGO Orca has a detailed cabin with a removable roof, along with an adjustable boom and rigging to put collectors right on the water. The entire ship is placed on a brick-built seawater base with the infamous line "You're gonna need a bigger boat" featured on the side. As for the notorious Jaws shark Bruce, collectors can show him emerging in the water or give him his very own brick-built stand from display play options. This is a truly remarkable set that brings to life a legendary film that is still viewed as staying out of the water. The LEGO Ideas Jaws set is priced at $149.99, it is set for a August 2024 release and can be seen on the LEGO Store.

Take a Bite Out of the New LEGO Ideas Jaws Set

"Relive dramatic moments from a beloved movie with the LEGO® Ideas Jaws diorama kit for adults (21350). A fun shark gift for Jaws fans, classic film lovers or movie memorabilia collectors, the set features the Orca LEGO boat model, which has a detailed cabin with a removable roof, an adjustable boom and rigging, plus lots of iconic accessories. It can be placed on a brick-built seawater base with the Jaws LEGO shark model attacking the boat."

"Attach a printed tile with Chief Brody's famous line ("You're gonna need a bigger boat") to the base to complete a nostalgic and playful centerpiece. This collectible Jaws LEGO diorama set also includes 3 iconic characters – Chief Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Sam Quint – plus an alternative display stand where the fully built Jaws shark figure can be displayed with the minifigures."

