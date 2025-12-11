Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, The Aristocats

LEGO Enters the World of Disney's The Aristocats with Marie

Clear up some space as new LEGO sets are on the way including the debut of Marie from loving animated cat film The Aristocats

The Aristocats is a 1970 animated musical comedy from Disney set in early-20th-century Paris. It centers on a refined mother cat, Duchess, and her three kittens, Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse, who are left a fortune in their owner's will. However, their greedy butler plots to get rid of them so he can claim the inheritance, leaving them to fend for themselves in the countryside. It is up to them to find their way back, along with the help of streetwise alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and now LEGO is starting to bring these kittens to life.

A new assortment of Disney LEGO sets is on the way, including the arrival of Marie in all of her pink and white beauty. Coming in at 369 pieces, this set will have builders create a posable model of Marie, the white, pink-bowed kitten, directly from The Aristocats. She will also come with a few brick-built accessories, including a gift box, a mouse, a brush, a fish, and a textile bow. Standing 6" tall and 5" long, Marie is ready to find her way home with this fun new Disney set that is expected to arrive in January 2026 for $34.99.

LEGO Disney's The Aristocats – Adorable Marie

"Surprise Disney movie fans, kids and animal lovers with this delightful LEGO® ǀ Disney The Aristocats Adorable Marie (43286) toy building set. Features a brick-built, posable toy cat, made for girls and boys ages 7 years old and up, for creative play and a fun room decor display. The building set also includes a brick-built gift box, small mouse, brush, fish and a pink textile bow to inspire endless stories."

"This gift-giving idea for animal lovers is a great pretend-play toy buildable set for birthdays or holidays. The cat building set includes features and accessories that kids and fans of Disney's The Aristocats movie can create their own stories with, while gaining confidence and boosting other life skills. Contains 369 pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!