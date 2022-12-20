LEGO Gets 2 Fast 2 Furious with Brand New Speed Champions Set 

It is time to get 2 Fast 2 Furious as LEGO is back with another high-speed LEGO Speed Champions set. The LEGO Speed Champions line continues with another iconic car right off the silver screen. A new Fast and Furious car has arrived as Brian O'Conner from 2 Fast 2 Furious races in for some undercover work. The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) car is ready to take home first place with this impressive set. These Speed Champions sets are only $19.99 and allow master builders to build the legendary on-screen car from the ground up and includes a minifigure. Fast and Furious fans are actually getting a Brian O'Conner mini-figure in this set, which can bring a tear to your eye. The Nissan Skyline is 319 pieces, the car measures 6.5" long, and is a perfect addition to this LEGO series. The LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) is set for January 2023 and can be seen here. 

Relive the Events of 2 Fast 2 Furious with LEGO 

"This buildable LEGO® Speed Champions Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) replica model (76917) has been inspired by the iconic car from the 2 Fast 2 Furious movie. Kids aged 9+, car lovers and fans of the popular movie franchise can experience a rewarding build before proudly displaying this car toy or recreating fast-paced street racing scenes."

"This Fast & Furious toy is packed with authentic details from the real-life model, including iconic livery on the side, a wing atthe back, a grille on the front, impressive wheel arches and a nitro fuel canister on the passenger seat. There is also a Brian O'Conner minifigure to place in the driver's seat so car fans can enjoy all-action role play. Fast & Furious car toy – LEGO® Speed Champions Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) model (76917) for kids, car enthusiasts and fans of the Fast and Furious movies."

  • 1 minifigure – The street racer model comes with a Brian O'Conner minifigure for kids to place behind the wheel and recreate thrilling scenes from the famous movie franchise
  • Authentic details – The model includes details inspired by the real-life version: iconic stripes on the side, a wing at the back, a grille on the front and engine components on the passenger seat
  • Portable size – The 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (16 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide and can be played with at home or taken on the go

